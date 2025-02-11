2025-02-11 threads of connection

My connection to my late mother in law Y., is deeply embedded in the memories we shared and the passions we had / have. This is why I cherish her cameras, even though they no longer work and were never particularly special even in their prime. It is a bond we had over our shared love for photography.
My mother in law was a a craft teacher and a perfectionist. Despite my enthusiasm for knitting, embroidery, sewing, and other handicrafts, she had und still would critique my attempts with an unrelenting eye for detail (especially the backsides ;-) ). Nevertheless, I continue to use her yarns to this day, finding a sense of connection through the materials she once handled. Example: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2025-01-04
Among the treasures I inherited from her, are a pair of delicately knitted gloves, an exam piece, she had gifted later to her mother. Her immediate family never knew about them, as they didn't listen to her stories. But I did. I learned about the arduous and demanding nature of this exam and how significant it was to her.
I tried to capture her essence in a photo including her picture, but of course, I was still cosmic dust when her picture was taken.
I do like the outcome of my vintage still life, not so much for its quality, but for the emotions it evokes in me.