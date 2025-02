2025-02-11 threads of connection

For "flash of red 2025"This week: vintageMy connection to my late mother in law Y., is deeply embedded in the memories we shared and the passions we had / have. This is why I cherish her cameras, even though they no longer work and were never particularly special even in their prime. It is a bond we had over our shared love for photography.My mother in law was a a craft teacher and a perfectionist. Despite my enthusiasm for knitting, embroidery, sewing, and other handicrafts, she had und still would critique my attempts with an unrelenting eye for detail (especially the backsides ;-) ). Nevertheless, I continue to use her yarns to this day, finding a sense of connection through the materials she once handled. Example: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2025-01-04 Among the treasures I inherited from her, are a pair of delicately knitted gloves, an exam piece, she had gifted later to her mother. Her immediate family never knew about them, as they didn't listen to her stories. But I did. I learned about the arduous and demanding nature of this exam and how significant it was to her.I tried to capture her essence in a photo including her picture, but of course, I was still cosmic dust when her picture was taken.I do like the outcome of my vintage still life, not so much for its quality, but for the emotions it evokes in me.