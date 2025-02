2025-02-12 nostalgia

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: vintage



Ah, do you remember the days when we used linen napkins and had to go through the whole ordeal of washing and ironing them? I still have loads of them stashed away, but only one napkin ring which has now been repurposed as a holder for an art piece. Oh, the nostalgia and the "irony"...