Previous
2025-02-25 ah, the good old days by mona65
Photo 3166

2025-02-25 ah, the good old days

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage

~ It might look like it was taken in the 19th century, but it was actually just 40 years ago. Yes, that's me, back when I spent a few weeks in England to learn English. In Switzerland, we learn French at school, hence the trip abroad. I had just finished my apprenticeship and didn't earn much at the time. All my money went on my driver's license, the school in Cambridge, the trip, and accommodation. For every excursion, I had to skip some meals. And I often took trips to London, and other nice cities, and went to the theater, musicals (usually on the cheapest seats, often behind a pillar), museums, etc. , and I never regretted it. ... And I spent money, to have this photo taken by a back-alley studio tourist trap photographer in Soho, which I thought was really cool at the time. The dress was a loud green and torn at the back. ;-)

For the first time in forty years, I dug it out this week (it's printed on shabby paper) to somehow integrate it into this vintage week. So, in conclusion, it's a picture of me, but not my photo. With some post-processing and gritty layers, it fits quite well for this 13th of February, going down the memory lane.

13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You were busy!!! And beautiful
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fun adventure.
February 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
What a great time you had. Love both the photo and the narrative
February 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
You are amt
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact