2025-02-25 ah, the good old days

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: vintage



~ It might look like it was taken in the 19th century, but it was actually just 40 years ago. Yes, that's me, back when I spent a few weeks in England to learn English. In Switzerland, we learn French at school, hence the trip abroad. I had just finished my apprenticeship and didn't earn much at the time. All my money went on my driver's license, the school in Cambridge, the trip, and accommodation. For every excursion, I had to skip some meals. And I often took trips to London, and other nice cities, and went to the theater, musicals (usually on the cheapest seats, often behind a pillar), museums, etc. , and I never regretted it. ... And I spent money, to have this photo taken by a back-alley studio tourist trap photographer in Soho, which I thought was really cool at the time. The dress was a loud green and torn at the back. ;-)



For the first time in forty years, I dug it out this week (it's printed on shabby paper) to somehow integrate it into this vintage week. So, in conclusion, it's a picture of me, but not my photo. With some post-processing and gritty layers, it fits quite well for this 13th of February, going down the memory lane.



