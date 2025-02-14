Previous
2025-02-14 surprising sweetness by mona65
2025-02-14 surprising sweetness

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage

I usually don't buy fruits off-season. But today, I made an exception and bought some strawberry from Spain.
This remains a rare occurrence, and I was quite surprised at how sweet, aromatic, and delicious they are.
Bill Davidson
Beautifully photographed
February 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding color and low key
February 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 14th, 2025  
Kim ace
Perfectly captured flash of red! ❤️
February 14th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Lovely image.
February 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful still life
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to be able to eat some of the props.
February 14th, 2025  
