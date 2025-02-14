Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
2025-02-14 surprising sweetness
For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage
I usually don't buy fruits off-season. But today, I made an exception and bought some strawberry from Spain.
This remains a rare occurrence, and I was quite surprised at how sweet, aromatic, and delicious they are.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
7
9
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
3337
photos
332
followers
61
following
867% complete
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
9
Album
365-...
Taken
14th February 2025 9:45pm
strawberry
,
sc
,
flash of red
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
Bill Davidson
Beautifully photographed
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding color and low key
February 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 14th, 2025
Kim
ace
Perfectly captured flash of red! ❤️
February 14th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Lovely image.
February 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful still life
February 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to be able to eat some of the props.
February 14th, 2025
