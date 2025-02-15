Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
2025-02-15 heirloom treasures
For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage
Antique storage containers for semolina and barley, and a rolling pin, from my husband's family. Probably from the time of his great-grandmother.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
7
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
3338
photos
332
followers
61
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Taken
15th February 2025 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful presentation
February 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
These are so interesting. Real family treasures
February 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! So nice you have them.
February 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous heirloom treasures and nicely photographed!
February 15th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Fabulous…. and nicely presented
February 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely items. So nicely presented.
February 15th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A wonderful vintage photo. The crockery is nice and embellished with nice designs. Makes me wonder if you still use these.
February 15th, 2025
