2025-02-15 heirloom treasures by mona65
2025-02-15 heirloom treasures

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage

Antique storage containers for semolina and barley, and a rolling pin, from my husband's family. Probably from the time of his great-grandmother.
15th February 2025

Mona

Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful presentation
February 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
These are so interesting. Real family treasures
February 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous! So nice you have them.
February 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous heirloom treasures and nicely photographed!
February 15th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Fabulous…. and nicely presented
February 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely items. So nicely presented.
February 15th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A wonderful vintage photo. The crockery is nice and embellished with nice designs. Makes me wonder if you still use these.
February 15th, 2025  
