2025-02-16 china custodian: guardian of fine porcelain

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: vintage



~ I have three sets of old china, as well as a children's set from my mother-in-law Yolanda. I actually saved them from being thrown away or sent to a second-hand shop since none of her children wanted them. I have a heart for gorgeous china, and I thought that maybe one day, her grandchildren would cherish them. They are too precious to me to use, especially this one that is gold-finished. So, in a way, I see myself as a custodian, taking care of them until the grandchildren are grown. Hopefully, they will appreciate that something from their grandmother was preserved.