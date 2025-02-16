Previous
2025-02-16 china custodian: guardian of fine porcelain by mona65
Photo 3169

2025-02-16 china custodian: guardian of fine porcelain

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage

~ I have three sets of old china, as well as a children's set from my mother-in-law Yolanda. I actually saved them from being thrown away or sent to a second-hand shop since none of her children wanted them. I have a heart for gorgeous china, and I thought that maybe one day, her grandchildren would cherish them. They are too precious to me to use, especially this one that is gold-finished. So, in a way, I see myself as a custodian, taking care of them until the grandchildren are grown. Hopefully, they will appreciate that something from their grandmother was preserved.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact