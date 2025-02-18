2024-02-18



For "flash of red 2025"

This week: composition / today: dutch angle



A composition I do not use very often, but which, in my opinion, works well for staircases, elevator shafts, or long hallways, like this one, in an old factory with a sawtooth roof near my home. It now hosts a museum, an art gallery, and some workshops.



The Dutch angle is a shot where the camera has been rotated around the axis of the lens relative to the horizon or vertical lines in the shot.



The primary use of a Dutch angle in film is to create a sense of unease or disorientation for the viewer (this I learned today in the internet).