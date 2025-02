For "flash of red 2025"This week: composition / today: rule of thirds~ I didn't have time for photography today, so for the 'masculine, gritty, and dark' get pushed challenge from Kali @kali66 , I revisited a photo I took in 2008 in Guédelon, France. It's a cliché shot that I never touched before and only processed today to meet the task's requirements and fit into my calendar grade. Though without any thinking outside the box.