2025-02-20 banana bros: dark campfire stories by mona65
Photo 3173

2025-02-20 banana bros: dark campfire stories

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: composition / today: Mona freestyle

~ For the 'masculine, gritty, and dark' get pushed challenge from Kali @kali66 😉
A bit of a different, more thinking out-of-the-box approach than yesterday's try.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Mona ace
Dear Kali @kali66, here a fun try to interprete your get pushed challenge.
February 20th, 2025  
kali ace
hahaha this is hilarious, very unexpected, but it works!
February 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL!
February 20th, 2025  
