2025-02-22 mother-daughter escapades by mona65
2025-02-22 mother-daughter escapades

Another one, from our winter hike yesterday, just 35 minutes drive from our home.

The first row of the Alps, standing tall and majestic with peaks around or over 2000 meters high. My Mum powering through the special and strenuous conditions. At some parts we had soft, slushy corn snow, while in the shadowy areas it was rather icy. With the hiking poles and light ice crampons, we both stayed safe and steady on our Friday escapade, enjoying warm sunshine and glorious views.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful mountain peaks.
February 22nd, 2025  
