2025-02-23 composing harmony by mona65
2025-02-23 composing harmony

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: composition / today: composition is key, in music and photography

In both photography and music, composition is key. In photography, it’s about arranging the elements within the frame to create a visually appealing image. In music, it's about organizing notes, chords, and rhythms to create a harmonious piece.

This is the piano reduction of Haydn's Mass "Missa soilemnis" in B-major. My father-in-law conducted the choir for this piece many years ago, and my husband as well as his entire family was part of the huge choir and orchestra. So, my in-laws lean more towards the musical side, while in my family, the visual arts hold more importance.
