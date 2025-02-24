Previous
2025-02-24 eggsistential whites by mona65
Photo 3177

2025-02-24 eggsistential whites

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen lll

Just some minimalism from the kitchen.
24th February 2025

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent
February 24th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Eggcellent image….
February 24th, 2025  
