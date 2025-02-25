Previous
2025-02-25 effortless comfort by mona65
Photo 3178

2025-02-25 effortless comfort

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen

Spaghetti is my go-to plan when I have no idea what to cook, or time is short. Today, it's with homemade pesto rosso and a salad to the side.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great perspective.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact