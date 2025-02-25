Sign up
Photo 3178
2025-02-25 effortless comfort
For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen
Spaghetti is my go-to plan when I have no idea what to cook, or time is short. Today, it's with homemade pesto rosso and a salad to the side.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
Tags
spaghetti
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perspective.
February 25th, 2025
