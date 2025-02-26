Previous
2025-02-26 bearers of stories by mona65
2025-02-26 bearers of stories

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen V

Not mere utensils. Each scratch and dent on our surface tells a tale, each polish and gleam signifies a moment cherished.
Mona

Andy Oz ace
Nice words. Great pic.
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great selection and shapes.
February 26th, 2025  
