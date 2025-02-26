Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3179
2025-02-26 bearers of stories
For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen V
Not mere utensils. Each scratch and dent on our surface tells a tale, each polish and gleam signifies a moment cherished.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
3351
photos
333
followers
62
following
870% complete
View this month »
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
Latest from all albums
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
171
172
3179
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Taken
26th February 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spoon
,
kitchenalia
,
low-key
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
Andy Oz
ace
Nice words. Great pic.
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great selection and shapes.
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close