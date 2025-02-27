Previous
2025-02-27 evening tea by mona65
2025-02-27 evening tea

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen VI

An evening cup of tea, marking the moment I close my work computer for a week off, as I prepare to head into the mountains for a few days of skiing, snow, fresh air, and exhilarating steep slopes.
Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
Janice (chikadnz)
Great lighting! Enjoy your time in the mountains.
February 27th, 2025  
Aleksandra
charming capture :) gently relaxes somehow :)
February 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely light on your kettle and mug.
February 27th, 2025  
