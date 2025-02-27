Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
2025-02-27 evening tea
For "flash of red 2025"
This week: kitchen VI
An evening cup of tea, marking the moment I close my work computer for a week off, as I prepare to head into the mountains for a few days of skiing, snow, fresh air, and exhilarating steep slopes.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
3
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
3352
photos
334
followers
62
following
871% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th February 2025 10:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
low key
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
Great lighting! Enjoy your time in the mountains.
February 27th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
charming capture :) gently relaxes somehow :)
February 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on your kettle and mug.
February 27th, 2025
