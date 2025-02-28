Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3181
2025-02-28 creative delay
for "flash of red 2025"
The last one for this weeks "kitchen" photo: VII
Or how to successfully postpone the unpleasant task of packing the bag and just baking a quick apple pie, to use up the apples before leaving, and inserting a stretched photo session.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
3354
photos
334
followers
62
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Latest from all albums
3177
3178
171
172
3179
3180
3181
3182
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
28th February 2025 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchenalia
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for-2025
LTaylor
ace
one handed craft of pie making, master Baker level
February 28th, 2025
Jo
great capture with good story behind.
February 28th, 2025
Tia
ace
Love your creativity
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close