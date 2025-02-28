Previous
2025-02-28 creative delay by mona65
Photo 3181

2025-02-28 creative delay

for "flash of red 2025"
The last one for this weeks "kitchen" photo: VII

Or how to successfully postpone the unpleasant task of packing the bag and just baking a quick apple pie, to use up the apples before leaving, and inserting a stretched photo session.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
LTaylor ace
one handed craft of pie making, master Baker level
February 28th, 2025  
Jo
great capture with good story behind.
February 28th, 2025  
Tia ace
Love your creativity
February 28th, 2025  
