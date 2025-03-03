2025-03-03 icy blues

My get-pushed partner this week andrew-bede @allsop gave me the choice of two themes and one was to do a self portrait in the setting of the ski-resort, we are at the moment. As I‘m absolutely not a selfie person, I‘m surprised by myself to give this a go. But hoping the focus is on the magnificent scenery of the Dolomites.
We had a fabulous day with Kaiserwetter as we say, perfect snow, sunshine all day, and difficulties to keep the eyes open, ones you lift the ski goggles.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...