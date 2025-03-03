Previous
2025-03-03 icy blues by mona65
Photo 3184

2025-03-03 icy blues

My get-pushed partner this week andrew-bede @allsop gave me the choice of two themes and one was to do a self portrait in the setting of the ski-resort, we are at the moment. As I‘m absolutely not a selfie person, I‘m surprised by myself to give this a go. But hoping the focus is on the magnificent scenery of the Dolomites.
We had a fabulous day with Kaiserwetter as we say, perfect snow, sunshine all day, and difficulties to keep the eyes open, ones you lift the ski goggles.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
872% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mona ace
Hi Andrew-Bede @allsop thank your for your choice of challenges. They made me think, what is great. Here a „selfie“, that hopefully does justice to the amazing scenery we are skiing at the moment.
March 3rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Wow! That is a lovely and excellent response to my challenge, well done. I love the reflections in your goggles.
March 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Magnificent capture in every way! You nailed it, Mona! Congratulations!
March 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
Amazing reflections
March 3rd, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
A stunning self portrait Mona
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact