2025-03-05 cinque anni fa / 5 years ago by mona65
2025-03-05 cinque anni fa / 5 years ago

Today five years ago we met Caterina @caterina and her husband at the gufi-tree (owl-tree) at Punta Trieste near Corvara, just a few days the Virus closed down everything. A lot happened in the last 5 years, not only a worldwide pandemic. So today we visited the gufi-tree on our ski excursion to celebrate a 365 friendship, even if we did not meet in person.
Here you can see what the scene looked like 5 years ago. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-03-05
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Mona

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such cute owls. A great memory for you.
March 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 5th, 2025  
