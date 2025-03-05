2025-03-05 cinque anni fa / 5 years ago

Today five years ago we met Caterina @caterina and her husband at the gufi-tree (owl-tree) at Punta Trieste near Corvara, just a few days the Virus closed down everything. A lot happened in the last 5 years, not only a worldwide pandemic. So today we visited the gufi-tree on our ski excursion to celebrate a 365 friendship, even if we did not meet in person.
Here you can see what the scene looked like 5 years ago. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-03-05
