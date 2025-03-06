2025-03-06 val da mezdi

While skiing here in the Dolomites we pass by this picturesque scene, that holds a special memory for us. Where you can see the biggest crack in the mountain ridge is Midday Valley. A while ago we mountain hiked / climbed (via ferrata) this part of the the Sella Massif in autumn and here through the Midday Valley, the hike ends and goes back to the valley. It was one several tours in the massif, but one that we like to remember. And every time we pass by we look at each other and say without words „weisch no?“ / „do you remember?“