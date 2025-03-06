Previous
2025-03-06 val da mezdi by mona65
Photo 3187

2025-03-06 val da mezdi

While skiing here in the Dolomites we pass by this picturesque scene, that holds a special memory for us. Where you can see the biggest crack in the mountain ridge is Midday Valley. A while ago we mountain hiked / climbed (via ferrata) this part of the the Sella Massif in autumn and here through the Midday Valley, the hike ends and goes back to the valley. It was one several tours in the massif, but one that we like to remember. And every time we pass by we look at each other and say without words „weisch no?“ / „do you remember?“
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Such a beautiful scene. No wonder it holds special memories.
March 6th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
What a beautiful scene and memory!
March 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene.
March 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful scene with the sun burst in the background.
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact