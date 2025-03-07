2025-03-07 snow grids

I always see some beauty on how snow grids / snow fences follow the mountains line, and create beautiful structures and patterns on mountain ridges.

But of course I’m also glad they stabilize the layer of snow at a potential avalanche initiation zone, thereby preventing triggering one. And makes skiing in this high altitude zones on the slopes safer.



Another amazingly beautiful day skiing in the Dolomites. Unfortunately also the last one this season. But what a week, with not one single cloud.

