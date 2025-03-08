2025-03-08 vallon black slope

We just got home, after a week of blue sky and a fab time in the Dolomites. So one last picture with a great view from our favorite black slope Vallon, featuring the Franz Kostner Mountain Hut, clinging to the cliffs of the Sella massif. Open in summer, as "base camp" to hike/climb to Piz Boè.



And in the background the whole panorama from the glacier of Marmolada to its mighty peaks.





