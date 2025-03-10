Previous
2025-03-10 from peaks to piles by mona65
Photo 3191

2025-03-10 from peaks to piles

My "get-pushed" partner this week, Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond, assigned me this challenge: to create an image related to unpacking, laundry, or the mundane aspects of being at home.

So, the mountains of clothes after a ski vacation became the perfect subject - towering like the Dolomites themselves, defying both gravity and my willpower. Every layer had its own frosty tale to tell.

But, thankfully, it’s all washed and neatly returned to the wardrobe now, as very little ironing was needed. The massive pile of emails in my work inbox, however, is a far greater struggle (and will keep me occupied for much longer than those laundry mountains ever did).
;-)
Hi Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond, mission accomplished, laundry all done, and stacked away for the next adventures to come. ;-)
March 10th, 2025  
