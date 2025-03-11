Previous
2025-03-11 colours by mona65
Photo 3192

2025-03-11 colours

I went for a stroll with my dad, along the lake. Living in a hilly area makes it sometimes challenging with my dad bound to a wheelchair. However, over the past 12 months, we’ve discovered many different fun trails, to be outdoors, having a picnic and enjoying nature. And pushing him uphill has turned into a great fitness routine for me. Although we usually enjoy our walks even in the cold of winter, it was wonderful to be outdoors today with the temperature hitting double digits.
Also the sky put on a dramatic show with beautiful colors.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What a beautiful view!
March 11th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Fantastic shot! So cool to spend time with your dad like that. Memories to treasure.
March 11th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
A truly gorgeous scene. Glad you were able to enjoy it with your father.
March 11th, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
Beautiful reflections!
March 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That is fabulous - very much like a masterful painting.
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact