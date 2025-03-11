2025-03-11 colours

I went for a stroll with my dad, along the lake. Living in a hilly area makes it sometimes challenging with my dad bound to a wheelchair. However, over the past 12 months, we’ve discovered many different fun trails, to be outdoors, having a picnic and enjoying nature. And pushing him uphill has turned into a great fitness routine for me. Although we usually enjoy our walks even in the cold of winter, it was wonderful to be outdoors today with the temperature hitting double digits.

Also the sky put on a dramatic show with beautiful colors.