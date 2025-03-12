Previous
Double the Joy: the twin shot by mona65
Photo 3193

Double the Joy: the twin shot

This picture is the counterpart or twin shot to Issi's post today: https://365project.org/jamibann/365/2025-03-12 a celebration of female power, friendshop and the laughter we shared.

Our husbands capturing the moment on camera, while we shared a hearty laugh - such a special memory. It was an amazing week of skiing, but this moment was definitely a highlight. Issi and John were experiencing this region for the first time, while Marco and I have been here countless times - 12 winters and a few autumn vacations for hiking.

How coincidental and wonderful that we all ended up in Val Gardena at the same time! ... and discovered, while sharing in the 365 Project, that we had captured pictures from the very same places!
Both of us live so far from here, (me 500k away and Issi over 2000k, so that we practically need a passport and a packed lunch just to get there).

And best thing, that we managed to meet up - though, unfortunately, it was far too short. We had so much more to talk about!

12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
Thanks Issi & John @jamibann for making the meet-up possible. It was a great joy to share laughter, stories, and unforgettable moments together. A big hurray for the 365 Project—without it, our paths might never, ever have crossed in this life!
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
How lovely that you were able to meet up.
March 12th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Those guys look like they know how to drive cameras too. It’s a great shot and so good you could all meet up.
March 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great pairing with Issi's photo!
March 12th, 2025  
haskar ace
It's great that you managed to meet.
March 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love both the photos and the fun narrative of meeting up as fellow 365ers!
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact