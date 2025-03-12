Double the Joy: the twin shot

Our husbands capturing the moment on camera, while we shared a hearty laugh - such a special memory. It was an amazing week of skiing, but this moment was definitely a highlight. Issi and John were experiencing this region for the first time, while Marco and I have been here countless times - 12 winters and a few autumn vacations for hiking.
How coincidental and wonderful that we all ended up in Val Gardena at the same time! ... and discovered, while sharing in the 365 Project, that we had captured pictures from the very same places!
Both of us live so far from here, (me 500k away and Issi over 2000k, so that we practically need a passport and a packed lunch just to get there).
And best thing, that we managed to meet up - though, unfortunately, it was far too short. We had so much more to talk about!
