2025-03-14 from sauce to simple

The dinner was meant to be a simple tomato sauce with spaghetti. Since I didn’t have a photo for the day, I decided to do a little tomato photo session, before I started real cocking. In the end, however, my husband called (as he often does) to say that he wouldn’t make it home for dinner. So, I ended up just making myself an easy Insalata Caprese with the tomatoes,..
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...