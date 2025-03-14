2025-03-14 from sauce to simple

The dinner was meant to be a simple tomato sauce with spaghetti. Since I didn’t have a photo for the day, I decided to do a little tomato photo session, before I started real cocking. In the end, however, my husband called (as he often does) to say that he wouldn’t make it home for dinner. So, I ended up just making myself an easy Insalata Caprese with the tomatoes,..