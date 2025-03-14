Previous
2025-03-14 from sauce to simple by mona65
Photo 3195

2025-03-14 from sauce to simple

The dinner was meant to be a simple tomato sauce with spaghetti. Since I didn’t have a photo for the day, I decided to do a little tomato photo session, before I started real cocking. In the end, however, my husband called (as he often does) to say that he wouldn’t make it home for dinner. So, I ended up just making myself an easy Insalata Caprese with the tomatoes,..
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Mona

Lovely tones and dof.
March 14th, 2025  
An excellent food shot.
March 14th, 2025  
Stunning light.
March 14th, 2025  
