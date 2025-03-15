Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3196
2025-03-15 droplet on the edge
Waterdrops on a sticky tape.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3368
photos
336
followers
62
following
875% complete
View this month »
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Taken
15th March 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
mw-25
Jo
ace
Very effective
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close