Photo 3197
2025-03-16 colour vs grey skies
Terrible weather for an old town tour. But it looked as this family had fun nevertheless.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
4
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3369
photos
336
followers
62
following
875% complete
3197
Views
31
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
16th March 2025 4:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mw-25
Canada Gem
Love the contrast in colours!
March 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. They look well prepared for the weather.
March 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love the contrast
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely SC
March 16th, 2025
