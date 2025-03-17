Sign up
Photo 3198
2025-03-17 twilight at the old pump
I wonder how long this old gas station will be in use.
But today it made a nice silhoutte against the drama sky. Storm brewing.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
1
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3370
photos
336
followers
62
following
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Tags
gas station
,
mw-25
Dorothy
ace
On I hope the storm wasn’t bad. Certainly a striking photo.
March 17th, 2025
