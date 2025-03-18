Previous
2025-03-18 sunbeams by mona65
2025-03-18 sunbeams

Crepuscular rays, light up the other side of the lake.

Perhaps you could spot the whimsical weathervane on our neighbor's farm.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Islandgirl ace
Nice sun rays!
March 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Yes, I see the weathervane. But I wouldn't have noticed it if you hadn't mentioned it, Mona! That's because I was so entranced with your gorgeous photo!!
March 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
March 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Magical sunrays.
March 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 18th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL on the weather vane. Such a beautiful light capture overt the lake.
March 18th, 2025  
