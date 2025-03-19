Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3200
2025-03-19 what do you think is the colour of my soul?
My get-pushed partner this week, Andrew-Bede
@allsop
, asked me to: choose a colour and doing a collage featuring that colour.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3372
photos
337
followers
62
following
876% complete
View this month »
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Taken
19th March 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
blues
,
indigo
,
mw-indigo
,
mw-25
,
mw-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-659
Mona
ace
Hi Andrew-Bede
@allsop
.
Voilà, I chose the colour of my soul, or the sea. Hope you like it.
March 19th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Phthalo Blue? You are taking me back to my days of oil paintings. :)
March 19th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is beautiful and one of my favorite color ranges.
March 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Is your favourite colour orange by any chance??
March 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Voilà, I chose the colour of my soul, or the sea. Hope you like it.