2025-03-19 what do you think is the colour of my soul? by mona65
2025-03-19 what do you think is the colour of my soul?

My get-pushed partner this week, Andrew-Bede @allsop, asked me to: choose a colour and doing a collage featuring that colour.

19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Mona ace
Hi Andrew-Bede @allsop.
Voilà, I chose the colour of my soul, or the sea. Hope you like it.
March 19th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Phthalo Blue? You are taking me back to my days of oil paintings. :)
March 19th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
This is beautiful and one of my favorite color ranges.
March 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Is your favourite colour orange by any chance??
March 19th, 2025  
