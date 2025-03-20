2025-03-20 whispers of the space blanket

The space/emergency blanket was intended to create a bokeh background for an object. However, the crinkling sound magically attracted Xia, and she turned it into her playground. Adding a few more tears. I have no idea how some cats can be deterred from surfaces with aluminum foil - ours is drawn to the sound.

That said, she just wanted to play and wasn't very cooperative for a photo.