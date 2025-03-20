Previous
2025-03-20 whispers of the space blanket by mona65
Photo 3201

2025-03-20 whispers of the space blanket

The space/emergency blanket was intended to create a bokeh background for an object. However, the crinkling sound magically attracted Xia, and she turned it into her playground. Adding a few more tears. I have no idea how some cats can be deterred from surfaces with aluminum foil - ours is drawn to the sound.
That said, she just wanted to play and wasn't very cooperative for a photo.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Bless her! Ours lives bubble wrap
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact