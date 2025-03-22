Previous
2025-03-22 clouds, damera, chaos by mona65
2025-03-22 clouds, damera, chaos

I quickly snapped a picture of the Alps, with only the north face of Mount Eiger vas clearly visible, while Mönch and Jungfrau were wrapped in thick clouds. But I realized later upon upload that the camera settings were off to an creative art filter.
With no alternative, this “arty-farty” shot became the one I have to share - a not so happy accident highlighting Eiger's solitary majesty.
22nd March 2025

Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Dorothy
A haunting beauty.
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful.
March 23rd, 2025  
