2025-03-23 dancing soul by mona65
Photo 3204

2025-03-23 dancing soul

On my balcony, three wonderful hyacinths are blooming, their fragrance so intense that I've only brought three blossoms into the apartment - to bring the fragrance inside without it being too overwhelming.

Outside, they are surrounded by all kinds of insects, drawn to their beauty and scent.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Mona

Barb ace
Simply gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2025  
