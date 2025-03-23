2025-03-23 dancing soul

On my balcony, three wonderful hyacinths are blooming, their fragrance so intense that I've only brought three blossoms into the apartment - to bring the fragrance inside without it being too overwhelming.
Outside, they are surrounded by all kinds of insects, drawn to their beauty and scent.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...