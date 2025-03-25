Previous
2025-03-25 there is a crack in everything
there is a crack in everything

Today, we traveled to the far end of Switzerland for the funeral of my husband's aunt, who, after a long and fulfilling life, closed her circle at the age of 95. On the way back, just before we reached our home, we caught this glimpse - taken through the car window, while it was raining.
"There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in." ~ Leonard Cohen
Magical. Fav. A blessing from on high. Great quote.
Stunning capture.
Wow - gorgeous fav.
Fabulous.
