Previous
Photo 3207
2025-03-26 where every detail counts
Suzane
@ankers70
asked me in the actual get-push challenge N°660, to "do a macro photo that says something about where you live, a detail that expresses the whole in some way?"
In my pocket, I carry the spirit of my homeland crafted a bit down the road. Compact, versatile, and iconic.
Can you name it?
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3379
photos
337
followers
62
following
878% complete
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th March 2025 1:32pm
mw-25
,
mw-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-660
Jo
ace
Great capture for your challenge
March 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Swiss army knife! 😁
March 26th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Great capture! I have several Swiss Army knives. They are treasures to me, and the best knives around. :)
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
good one
March 26th, 2025
