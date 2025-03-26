Previous
2025-03-26 where every detail counts by mona65
Photo 3207

2025-03-26 where every detail counts

Suzane @ankers70 asked me in the actual get-push challenge N°660, to "do a macro photo that says something about where you live, a detail that expresses the whole in some way?"

In my pocket, I carry the spirit of my homeland crafted a bit down the road. Compact, versatile, and iconic.
Can you name it?

Mona

ace
@mona65
Jo ace
Great capture for your challenge
March 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Swiss army knife! 😁
March 26th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Great capture! I have several Swiss Army knives. They are treasures to me, and the best knives around. :)
March 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
good one
March 26th, 2025  
