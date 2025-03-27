Previous
2025-03-27 willpower vs. chocolate by mona65
Photo 3208

2025-03-27 willpower vs. chocolate

Here, it's fasting season until Easter. So, I had to buy a bar of chocolate for this cliché photo for 'Get Pushed N°660. Suzane @ankers70 asked me to "do a macro photo that says something about where you live, a detail that expresses the whole in some way?"

Swiss chocolate is so iconic it’s practically a national treasure. It’s the sweet cliché we’re all more than happy to embrace!

Let’s see if these chocolate chunks make it until Easter. ;-)
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
It is a great photo and looks delicious
March 27th, 2025  
Nova ace
Oh, how I'd love to gobble them up for you M. yummy!
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact