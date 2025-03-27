2025-03-27 willpower vs. chocolate

Here, it's fasting season until Easter. So, I had to buy a bar of chocolate for this cliché photo for 'Get Pushed N°660. Suzane @ankers70 asked me to "do a macro photo that says something about where you live, a detail that expresses the whole in some way?"
Swiss chocolate is so iconic it’s practically a national treasure. It’s the sweet cliché we’re all more than happy to embrace!
Let’s see if these chocolate chunks make it until Easter. ;-)
