2025-03-28 magnolia magic by mona65
2025-03-28 magnolia magic

My mum and I took a short break in the Italian part of Switzerland. We stayed at a hotel, we never have been before, which turned out to be a bit disappointing and overpriced. However, a stunning magnolia tree right in front of our balcony stole the show and helped us overlook the hotel's flaws.
Mona

Mona
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Heather (pixelchix) ace
So beautiful!
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
March 30th, 2025  
Helene ace
Ohhh wow. It looks like a fairytale! Fav
March 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! That is a stunning view.
March 30th, 2025  
