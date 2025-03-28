2025-03-28 magnolia magic

My mum and I took a short break in the Italian part of Switzerland. We stayed at a hotel, we never have been before, which turned out to be a bit disappointing and overpriced. However, a stunning magnolia tree right in front of our balcony stole the show and helped us overlook the hotel's flaws.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...