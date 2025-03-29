Sign up
Photo 3210
2025-03-29 lake view
Enjoying the first sundowner of the season outdoors, basking in the beauty of the lake side and indulging in light-hearted observations of other people enjoying their evening.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
4
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3383
photos
337
followers
62
following
879% complete
View this month »
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
28th March 2025 5:53pm
Privacy
Public
mw-25
,
ascona
JackieR
ace
Fabulous silhouette
March 30th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Excellent composition and storytelling.
March 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful silhouette
March 30th, 2025
mike
ace
Fabulous image
March 30th, 2025
