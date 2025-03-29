Previous
2025-03-29 lake view by mona65
Photo 3210

2025-03-29 lake view

Enjoying the first sundowner of the season outdoors, basking in the beauty of the lake side and indulging in light-hearted observations of other people enjoying their evening.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Mona

JackieR ace
Fabulous silhouette
March 30th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Excellent composition and storytelling.
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful silhouette
March 30th, 2025  
mike ace
Fabulous image
March 30th, 2025  
