Photo 3212
2025-03-31 glow
The Bürgenstock Mountain and the Bürgenstock Resort Hotel Complex, reflecting the orange light of the setting sun.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
switzerland
bürgenstock
mw-25
gloria jones
ace
Amazing photo
April 1st, 2025
