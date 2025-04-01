Previous
2025-04-01 meet Ivory by mona65
meet Ivory

Went for a walk with Ivory and her Mum (a former workcolleague). Ivory is an adorable little soul and technically a Spaniel, but she could easily pass as a Water Dog. No pond, creek, or puddle is safe from her enthusiastic splashes! My colleague claims her white fur has a self-cleaning feature, but let’s just say that statement came with a knowing smirk.
Mona

@mona65
Issi Bannerman
She is a beauty, and what a lovely capture!
April 1st, 2025  
Desi
Oh she's gorgeous! What a great pawtrait
April 1st, 2025  
Suzanne
Desi beat me to saying what a great pawtrait this is and the pen portrait as well!
April 1st, 2025  
