2025-04-01 meet Ivory

Went for a walk with Ivory and her Mum (a former workcolleague). Ivory is an adorable little soul and technically a Spaniel, but she could easily pass as a Water Dog. No pond, creek, or puddle is safe from her enthusiastic splashes! My colleague claims her white fur has a self-cleaning feature, but let’s just say that statement came with a knowing smirk.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...