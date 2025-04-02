Previous
2025-04-02 closing down by mona65
Photo 3214

2025-04-02 closing down

One of our favorite restaurants has always been more than just a restaurant. It was located in old an charming farm house, where you could have a bite, a glass of wine, and you could buy almost everything that is not nailed down in the premises. Like decorations, accessories, furniture, lamps and much more.
But now, it is closing down, and we had a last dinner there. Sad. But at least all employes found a new job. And we will meet them at other nice places.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame when you find a nice place.
April 2nd, 2025  
Lynne
Very creative shot.
April 2nd, 2025  
