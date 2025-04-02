2025-04-02 closing down

One of our favorite restaurants has always been more than just a restaurant. It was located in old an charming farm house, where you could have a bite, a glass of wine, and you could buy almost everything that is not nailed down in the premises. Like decorations, accessories, furniture, lamps and much more.

But now, it is closing down, and we had a last dinner there. Sad. But at least all employes found a new job. And we will meet them at other nice places.