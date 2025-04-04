2025-04-03 blossoms in the breeze

A wonderful visit to the Mainau Gardens with my Mum and my Aunt, where the magnolias are in full bloom, along with the tulips, crocuses, daffodils, and more. Especially on this beautiful cloudless day, the vibrant colors and fragrant blossoms create an enchanting spring atmosphere.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...