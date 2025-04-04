Previous
2025-04-03 blossoms in the breeze by mona65
2025-04-03 blossoms in the breeze

A wonderful visit to the Mainau Gardens with my Mum and my Aunt, where the magnolias are in full bloom, along with the tulips, crocuses, daffodils, and more. Especially on this beautiful cloudless day, the vibrant colors and fragrant blossoms create an enchanting spring atmosphere.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Nova ace
Stunningly beautiful!
April 4th, 2025  
