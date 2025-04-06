Previous
2025-04-06 the challenge finding what you seek by mona65
the challenge finding what you seek

For the get pushed challenge, a frame within a frame from Susan @wakelys.
While I do use this technique occasionally, deliberately finding it, felt to be quite challenging - it is much easier to stumble upon it by chance.

My Mum leaving the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Reichenau-Niederzell. It is a romanesque basilica that dates back to around 1080. The frescoes, which are still visible today, were painted between 1104 and 1105.
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect, so beautifully captured. So to present you with a challenging challenge.
April 6th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
April 6th, 2025  
