2025-04-06 the challenge finding what you seek

For the get pushed challenge, a frame within a frame from Susan @wakelys While I do use this technique occasionally, deliberately finding it, felt to be quite challenging - it is much easier to stumble upon it by chance.My Mum leaving the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Reichenau-Niederzell. It is a romanesque basilica that dates back to around 1080. The frescoes, which are still visible today, were painted between 1104 and 1105.