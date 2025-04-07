Sign up
Photo 3219
2025-04-07 allium dance
Courtship dance of Allium Seductus and Allium Romantica. ;-)
Just having some fun, with two garlic cloves and the mobile phone light. Because I have nothing else today.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
2
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3391
photos
338
followers
62
following
881% complete
View this month »
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
Tags
garlic
,
mw-25
mike
ace
great result
April 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Your imagination and creativity are amazing
April 7th, 2025
