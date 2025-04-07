Previous
2025-04-07 allium dance by mona65
Photo 3219

2025-04-07 allium dance

Courtship dance of Allium Seductus and Allium Romantica. ;-)

Just having some fun, with two garlic cloves and the mobile phone light. Because I have nothing else today.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mike ace
great result
April 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Your imagination and creativity are amazing
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact