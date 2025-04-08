Previous
2025-04-08 honoring the past, blessing the future by mona65
I had an idea for the "Taufzettel" for my great-nephew Lino that works beautifully with a quote I have in mind. So, before the idea fades into thin air, I sketched it down, to do it propperly, if I have more time on hand.

We have this old tradition, dating back to medieval times, where we present a neatly folded and decorated Taufzettel (baptism certificate) to the child on the day of baptism. This document includes heartfelt wishes for the child’s future and is accompanied by a Batzen—a piece of money (or a gold coin) given as a token of prosperity and good fortune. Though its historical purpose was to provide financial security, today it serves as a meaningful keepsake, symbolizing love, support, and blessings.
In my family we continue to honor this tradition, passing it down through generations as a cherished part of Swiss baptism celebrations.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beautiful tradition. My best friend is Swiss from the Graubünden. I wonder if her family do this too. I will ask!
This is very special and lovely.
April 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely done. I love the dog and the cat. Also what a great tradition.
April 8th, 2025  
