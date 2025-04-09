2025-04-09 save the trees, but what about my foldings
I wonder at what point I should start hoarding brochures and travel pamphlets like a paper-loving squirrel before they vanish into the digital abyss? Sure, it’s great for the trees - less unsolicited travel ads cluttering my mailbox - but, what will I use for my folded brochure pictures? Digital paper folds terribly, ...
Thanks to this old fashioned travel agency, still sending their travel offers in paper.
Get Pushed:
N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality
N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
N°652 Jan 2025: architecture
N°653 Feb 2025: diptych
...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...