2025-04-10 a toast to cherry bloom season

Delwyn @dkbarnett asked me for the get-pushed challenge to: sharing an image relating to 'spring in the mountains'.
Well, spring in the mountains is still two months away, so here’s a glimpse of spring in my region - the foothills of the Alps - with the mountains posing in the background (though, let’s be honest, landscape photography is not my talent).
I live in a place famous for cherries, cherry spirit, and cherry spirit cakes. The blooming season is fading, but the cherry trees - just a hundred meters from my home - belong to a farmer who crafts award-winning spirits. Now, let’s all hope the temperature doesn’t drop too much, so those tiny cherry fruits can grow nicely this year!
As for the mountains...
The Rigi stands in the center, the Regina montium ("Queen of the Mountains"), as Albrecht von Bonstetten grandly declared in 1479. We locals simply call it our "house mountain". To the right far back, the Bernese Alps add their own majestic touch to the scene.
Now, if only my photography skills did justice to the view!
