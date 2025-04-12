2025-04-12 just for my garden dairy

While tending my pot garden today, I once again came across countless rose chafer larvae. Well there’s no reason for concern they say, quite the opposite. These little creatures are beneficial; they break down dead plant material, create wonderful humus, and improve soil quality.



However, this is why I can't have roses. They don’t thrive because the larvae devour the roots in no time. In Switzerland, the rose chafer is classified as a protected species and is therefore under nature conservation. The use of chemical plant protection products to control them is prohibited (but even without law, I would never use pesticides).



But, now that they have done their work and enriched my soil, I’ve quickly relocated them to another spot away from my "garden", ensuring they don’t dry out. But I'm sure, once the chafers hatch, they will return to my little garden to lay their eggs again. ;-)