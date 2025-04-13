Sign up
Previous
Photo 3225
2025-04-13 lenguaje de la naturaleza
natures language, writen by the shadow of spanish moss.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
Tags
shadow
,
tillandsia
,
mw-25
Susan Wakely
ace
Cleverly done.
April 13th, 2025
