Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3226
2025-04-14 porcupine & bloom
Kitchen vases with dried hydrangea and porcupine quills. I just liked the light tonight, gazing out of the window lost in thoughts, while stirring a risotto.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ...self-portrait, maskuline-gritty, oil/milk/ink in water,...
3398
photos
338
followers
62
following
883% complete
View this month »
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365-...
Taken
14th April 2025 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close